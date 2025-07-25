INTRODUCING – Christopher O’Reilly

Christopher O’Reilly begins the next chapter of his boxing journey this weekend as he makes his professional debut in Australia.

The talented Irishman, who boxed out of the Holy Family Boxing Club in Drogheda as an amateur, is now based in Brisbane and will step through the ropes as a pro for the first time on a card promoted by FK Events and Salita Promotions at the Southport RSL Club in Queensland.

O’Reilly brings an impressive amateur pedigree to the paid ranks and says turning over was always the plan.

“Turning professional was always a goal for me in boxing,” he told Irish-boxing.com ahead of his debut. “I feel my boxing style will suit the pro game also.”

The 25-year-old lightweight has settled in well since making the move to Australia earlier this year, linking up with the respected Fortitude Boxing Club, home to a number of elite fighters.

“Fortitude Boxing Club in Brisbane trains both amateur and professional boxers, so this made the changeover quite easy,” he explains.

“Me and my girlfriend wanted a change and decided to move to Australia. I knew about Fortitude through Conor Wallace because we used to train together at the Holy Family Boxing Club in Drogheda, so that’s why I chose to go to Brisbane.”

Now fully focused on the professional game, O’Reilly is feeling confident and ready to impress as he takes his first steps in the sport’s most unforgiving code.

“I am very excited about turning pro and making my debut. I feel like I could not have picked a better club to progress and learn with in the pro game — it really is a great club.”

As for what comes next, the Irish fighter is keeping his goals simple and his mindset sharp.

“My main goals at the moment are to stay active and stay in the gym ready for any opportunity that comes my way, because in boxing you just never know what’s around the corner.”

O’Reilly takes on fellow debutant Melino E’Tau Leleifi in a four-round lightweight contest.