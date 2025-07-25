Standout Team Ireland Amateur Turns Over

One of the Irish amateur female OG’s is about to test the pro waters.

After collecting 19 Irish titles across various grades and levels, representing her country with distinction, winning medals at World and European levels, Christina Desmond is about to embark on a new boxing journey.

The Cork native has turned pro.

The Macroom BC graduate and member of An Garda Síochána officially confirmed the move this week and will debut as soon as October.

The Munster boxer returns to the place she made her name, The National Stadium, where she will debut on JB Promotions’ latest Dublin instalment.

The 29-year-old told Irish-boxing.com back in 2021 she was considering por option but returned to the amateur ranks for a Paris push. She finally makes the move and becomes a very interesting member of the paid ranks.

Another talented amateur makes the same move and debuts on the same bill.

Decorated teen star Sarah Murphy has also turned over and is set for a new dawn on the New Dawn card. Murphy will be the youngest Irish female pro by far and could forge a very unique career herself. Indeed, she could be somewhat of a trailblazer if she manages to go from underage starlet to big title winner.

Cian Doyle also fights on the bill, the Dubliner ending his excile from boxing to add more spotlight to the super bantamweight division.