The Hurt Game – Paddy Donovan Hit Post Crocker Lows

Paddy Donovan knows he has to step back into the light if he is to shine in his Lewis Crocker rematch.

The Limerick native is extremely confident he has the tools to defeat his Belfast rival, but suggests he has to get into the right frame of mind to produce his best for a proposed September repeat.

‘The Real Deal’ admits he struggled after his disqualification defeat to Crocker in Belfast this March. The first career reverse hurt to the extent that he was turned off the fight game.

The boxing mad Andy Lee trained puncher couldn’t even watch a fight.

The stylish southpaw hasn’t quite got the love back but says since the rematch was confirmed, he has been gaining an interest again.

Although he suggests he still has some way to go before he is mentally ready for the massive IBF world title eliminator.

“I’ve been really low since the fight,” the OLOL graduate tells Boxingscene.

“I have not been one bit hungry. I’m going to be honest about it. I didn’t even want to go to the gym, really. I don’t even want to train. It’s probably the first time in my career where I just wanted to knock off and not even look at the sport. It’s a different patch for me. But yeah, since the fight [the rematch] has been made and I see him [Crocker] getting tagged in bits and pieces on social media now and the fight’s getting built up, I’m getting itchy knuckles to go back in. I have no worry about the fight. I feel like that if I just put the work in the camp, I’ll be alright in the fight. But I just need to get my head back in the game, really.”

Once his head is back in the game, Donovan is confident he can defeat Crocker and turn his attention to a belt currently held by Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

“Yeah, look, it’s time to get the job done good and proper this time and just move on. Try to fight on from this for this world title.”