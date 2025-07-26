Crocker Called the Shots – Jamie Conlan Reveals Donovan Rematch Was Fighter Driven

Jamie Conlan has revealed it was Lewis Crocker who drove the charge for a rematch with Paddy Donovan, making it clear just hours after their first fight that he wanted to run it back.

The pair will meet again in what Conlan calls “the biggest fight in Irish boxing history” at Windsor Park on September 13 – and the promoter says it all came from a phone call early the next morning.

The Belfast side of the exciting all-Irish rivalry actually won the March encounter, but via disqualification, which left the door open for some to claim he was fortunate.

‘The Croc’ argues he was a deserved winner and believes ‘The Real Deal’ was the victim of his own approach, but does feel he underperformed. He was also stung by the criticism and goes into the rematch fueled by a desire to prove the doubters wrong.

Indeed, the big punching Billy Nelson trained welter wanted the fight and the chance to set the record straight well before it was confirmed a world title would be on the line.

“On the Sunday morning, about 11am, Lewis Crocker rang me and said ‘make the rematch. Whatever you’re going to do, just make the rematch. I need to put that performance behind me. I need to prove everyone wrong. Silence my doubters,’” Conlan revealed to Irish-boxing.com.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker after his win via disqualification.

The Conlan Boxing boss said, despite other opportunities on the table, it was the Belfast welterweight’s sheer will that fast-tracked the return.

“There was communication about other different fights… a WBA route… but he really pushed for the rematch. He didn’t want anything else.

“There was talk about warm-ups, other opponents… but Lewis said straight up, ‘I just want Paddy Donovan again.’ That’s all he wanted – that one name.”

Crocker’s urgency stemmed from a burning frustration over his own performance. Manager, Conlan confirmed the Sandyrow native wasn’t at his best on the night – something both trainer and team noticed even before the first bell.

“I just knew in the changing room he wasn’t himself,” Conlan said. “There were little things. He had a bit of an upset tummy. You could just see he wasn’t feeling right. He’s very introverted, keeps things to himself. Even now he’s not making excuses – just calling it what it was: a bad night.”

But what stuck with Conlan most was the weight of disappointment Crocker carried, and the determination to set it right.

“Worst performance of his career on the biggest night of his life,” Conlan reflected. “But he didn’t sulk. He didn’t hide. He rang me and said ‘I need to rectify this. I need to prove it wrong.’ That kind of hunger – you don’t manufacture that.”

The rematch will now top a historic night at Windsor Park, a fitting stage for what Conlan believes is the fight of a generation.

“It deserves the magnitude of Windsor Park,” he said. “Two top Irish fighters. A world title on the line. It’s got all the intangibles for absolute fireworks again.”