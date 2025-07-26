Ireland v England Clash for Caoimhin Agyarko as Crocker – Donovan II Undercard Takes Shape

It’s Black Panther versus Black Thunder in a mouthwatering match-up on one of the biggest nights in Irish boxing this year.

Belfast’s Caoimhin ‘Black Thunder’ Agyarko will face Ishmael ‘Black Panther’ Davis an eye catching contest on the undercard of Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan II, set for Windsor Park on September 13.

The rematch between Crocker and Donovan, announced earlier this week, will have even higher stakes this time around, with the recently vacated IBF welterweight world title – previously held by Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis – now officially on the line.

While that main event grabs the headlines, Agyarko vs Davis adds depth and intrigue to the Windsor Park hosted bill.

For Holly Trinity graduate Agyarko, it is another chance to impress under the spotlight and state his case for big fights.

It also continues the momentum built up in 2025 and puts a difficult 2024 further back in his rearview mirror.

Agyarko goes into the clash on the back of a late notice win over Ryan Kelly in April.

Interestingly, it was Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) who was initially scheduled to face Kelly earlier this year. However, an injury forced the Leeds native to withdraw, inadvertently opening the door for Agyarko to take the fight and shine.

Now fully fit, Davis – whose only defeats came on short notice against top-tier opposition in Josh Kelly and Serhii Bohachuk – will attempt to get his career back on track in Belfast.

The English fighter was ordered to fight Sam Gilley for the vacant British title, but has chosen instead to fight Agyarko, which in itself suggests he fancies the job.

In another exciting undercard development, it was also confirmed today that Tyrone McKenna will rematch Dylan Moran. The pair went to war in Waterford last year over two rounds and will look to pick up where they left off in Belfast on September 13.