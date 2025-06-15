Paddy Donovan: “I Am the Leading Force in Irish Boxing”

Paddy Donovan believes he’s not just in the mix—he’s leading the pack.

As the undefeated Limerick southpaw prepares for a highly anticipated rematch with Lewis Crocker, he’s not shy about his ambitions or his standing in the Irish boxing landscape.

Donovan is adamant he is ‘The Real Deal’, has the talent to be the main man in terms of Irish boxing and hopes to be a real inspiration to the next generation.

“I think I am the leading force in Irish boxing,” Donovan told Irish-Boxing.com. “I think I’m the fighter most kids would look up to. I feel a great role model for the sport, and I think I’m doing a good job so far,” he adds before outlining his best of the Irish plan.

“The form I’m in right now and the gifts that I have, the skill that I have—I think I could be the leading force in Irish boxing.”

There is still an element of ‘star in the making’ around Donovan. However, if he does manage to win a world title later this year, he will step to the fore.

Katie Taylor holds star status at present, but if Matchroom get the IBF welterweight world title on the line for the Donovan – Crocker the winner will have a ‘Irish boxing leading man’ argument.

Donovan was disqualified in the eighth round of a dramatic Belfast clash when the pair first met. They are on a rematch collision course and should trade leather in September. If they do repeat the Limerick southpaw is confident of victory.

“I won every minute of the eight rounds,” he said. “I felt like Crocker didn’t win a share of a minute of any part of the fight.”

“They underestimated my power, my strength, my boxing ability. I think they paid big time on the night—and I think they’ll pay even bigger in the rematch.”