‘It’s Time’ – Dylan Moran ready for big exciting fan-friendly fights

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1] can finally put the blinkers and focus solely on fighting and securing big fights after signing pro terms with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.

The Real Deal has had somewhat of a nomadic existence over recent years, fighting in America and around Europe.

Despite getting to 16-1 the welterweight hasn’t had a solid platform from which to secure seriously progressive or big fights – and has found himself stuck in a next-level limbo of sorts.

Promotional turbulence didn’t help in that regard, the Deise fighter’s move from American-based promoters Star Boxing to Lithuania-based PGB Boxing in 2019.

Things seemed to be progressing smoothly and there were talks of big fights in Germany before the pandemic forced the promotional company to disband, leaving Moran upset and worried as a result.

He did manage to get out and add to his record but there was a keep busy element to his work until now that is.

The 26-year-old has teamed up with Queensbury, is now a BT Sports fighter and he argues the move gives him genuine stability as well a clear career path. Moran wants to use the TV platform and his big-time promotional backing to secure well overdue big fights.

“This is what I’ve always wanted and it’s been a long time coming to be honest,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I finally have some stability to my career and now I can focus solely on fighting. For every fight before I was trying to do it all now all I have to do is train and get ready to perform in the ring,” he adds before revealing Warren made all the right noises before he signed on the dotted line.

“Frank and I were on the same page from the get go. The road map he laid out was exactly what I wanted. I really enjoyed the meeting we clicked and had a laugh, everything felt right.”

Delighted to announce I’ve signed with the best in the business @frank_warren_official



A lifetime of hard work



Years of Believing in something nobody could see but you



Well now everybody’s going to see it live on @btsportboxing



Thanks for the love / hate we go again ™️ pic.twitter.com/wkKsxhV0Aw — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) August 29, 2021

Moran has already been linked to Chris Jenkins and the man who took the British and Commonwealth titles off the Welsh fighter, Ekow Essuman but has no preference with regard to who he fights next. The Waterford fighter just wants the biggest names available.

“Whoever’s the top dog I’ll have my sights on. It’s time for the big fights now, the exciting ones and the ones that the fans want to see.”

Moran also revealed he has teamed up with Manchester-based coach Lee Beard, who he revealed sold Warren to him.

“I was going to go with a different promoter but Lee Beard, who will be training me, said let’s go talk to Frank first, we did we put what we had been offered on the table and he bettered it, so it was a no brainer.”