INTRODUCING – Christina Desmond

Christina Desmond is ready to take her place on Ireland’s professional boxing stage, and she’s not just stepping in— Cork’s latest pro is aiming to make an impact.

The former amateur standout and Guard is ready to march to a new beat and stride toward the top.

With female professional boxing at an all-time high, the Macroom native believes the time is right to change code and is confident she can show she belongs among the sport’s top athletes.

“I can’t wait for it to be here now,” Desmond, who debuts on JB Promotions’ New Dawn card at the National Stadium, said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of her professional debut.

“I’ve been deciding on the pro path for a while, and it has been a long time coming. I just can’t wait to get in and hopefully show what I’m capable of on Friday. I’m excited for most of my family to see me perform—I’ve been boxing abroad a lot over the last couple of years, so it will be nice to be back in Dublin,” she adds before looking at the female fight landscape.

“Female professional boxing is at an all-time high at the moment, and it’s only getting better. I look forward to getting my own professional career going and hopefully being part of the top athletes in our sport soon.”

After a highly successful amateur career, the 29-year-old felt the time was right to leap.

“I believe my time as an amateur was done. I had achieved a lot and was looking for a change. I have huge support from my family—my dad and my boyfriend—and they made my decision that bit easier. I believe I am old enough and ready for what the professional game is.”

The European silver medalist has enjoyed solid amateur success and moves to the pros with clear ambitions. Long-term, the Rebel County puncher is aiming for a world title, but she knows the journey will be built one fight at a time. “Short-term goals are to keep improving and keep training hard—one fight at a time, one opponent at a time,” she explained.

Desmond was less sure when came to what style she will to her fights and debut.

“Fans can prepare themselves for anything, but I hopefully get in and fight like I’ve been sparring. I could do anything on any given day!” she laughed.

Friday’s New Dawn bout is a new dawn for the popular Munster boxer, but there is a degree of familiarity to proceedings. Desmond debut’s at the venue where she enjoyed prolonged national success.

“It’s such a staple in Irish boxing—it goes back years. I’ve had good luck wins and ticked off a number of achievements over the years, and I hope Friday will be no different.”

While she’s keeping her predictions simple, her focus is firmly on success. “No predictions, I just look forward to getting my hand raised—all going to plan. The card seems like an exciting and busy night, so I look forward to chilling after my own fight,” she adds before concluding with a list of thank yous.

“I just want to thank JB Promotions and all his team for allowing me to be part of his show. I’d also like to thank my coaches Tom, Micky, Noely, and everyone at Saint Martha’s Boxing Club in Cork, and my manager Kevin Crowley, for pushing me, believing in me, and getting me to where I am this week.”