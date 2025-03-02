Impressive Ireland Youth Squad Defeat Wales in Derry

Ireland defeated Wales following a scintilating night of boxing in a Youth International at the historic Guildhall.

In the first Youth international to take place since March 2023, when Ireland took on England in a dual nations following a training camp in Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland managed 10 wins to Wales four.

It’s a massive improvement on when Ireland last met Wales in a dual nations in February, 2022. That ended in five wins, apiece.

IABA President, Anto Donnelly, delivered an opening address as part of the Countries Parade, ahead of the first bout on this evening’s card.

He spoke of the auspicious nature of the occasion, coming at a time of turbulence for boxing at home and abroad. He said “hopefully, pieces have fallen in to place recently where we can, once again, look at the five rings of Olympic boxing in LA, where some of these youngers can actually be over there, representing Ireland and Wales at the Olympic Games in three years time”. He extend his thanks to Team Manager John Gallagher, all sponsors, and the Cental Council of the IABA, who work tirelessly for boxing

Ireland V Wales

46kg Ava McCabe, Jobstown BC, Dublin beat Tyler Harris, Wales, 5-0

48kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin beat Lacey Dalling, Wales, AB2

50kg Angelina Rees, Wales beat Skye Ward, Neilstown BC, Dublin, 5-0

51kg Michael Reilly, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Waterford beat Gavin Alexander, Wales, 5-0

52kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford beat Skye Taylor, Wales, 4-1

54kg James McCann, St. Monica’s ABC, Newry beat Reon Wright, Wales, 3-2

54kg Ffion Evans, Wales beat Elma Barry, Setanta Boxing Academy, Kildare, 4-1

57kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Louth beat Troy Hayer, Wales, 4-1

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh Boxing Academy, Louth beat Ellie Cain, Wales, 4-0

60kg Alfie Lewis, Wales beat Daniel Hunter, Corpus Christi ABC, Belfast, 4-1

67kg John Donoghue, Olympic Boxing Club, Westmeath beat Kai Powell, Wales, RSC3

71kg Rati Abulzade, Togher BC, Cork beat Sam Mc Cann, Wales, 4-1

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC beat Mitchell Jones, Wales, 4-0

80kg Patrick Price, Wales beat Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin, 5-0