‘A Disgrace’ – Andy Lee Upset With Referee After Paddy Donovan’s Defeat to Lewis Crocker

Andy Lee called referee Marcus McDonnell’s performance ‘a disgrace’ when reflecting on Lewis Crocker’s victory over Paddy Donovan in Belfast on Saturday night.

Belfast’s Crocker secured victory after his Limerick rival was disqualified for hitting after the bell to end the seventh round.

The DQ came just when it looked like ‘The Real Deal’ was on the verge of a massive world title shot earning statement stoppage.

It also came after the southpaw had been docked points twice for using the head.

Donovan’s coach, Lee cut a calm figure in the immediate aftermath, but when speaking in the dressing room where there was no fear of inflaming the crowd, he let his upset be known.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Andy Lea, Paddy Donovan’s trainer, argues with the referee about his decision after being disqualified for a late punch.

The former middleweight champion of the world admitted heads were coming together but felt both were at fault and both deserved to be talked to.

The Kronk graduate and Irish Olympian also felt that with Donovan going for a life-changing finish while the final bell was approaching, the referee should have been in a position to jump in and prevent the aggressor from landing after the bell.

“Marcus McDonnell’s performance tonight was a disgrace,” said the always measured and articulate Limerick man.

“Up there with the worst I’ve ever seen.

“Both guys were leaning in with their heads. From a tactical point of view when someone comes in like that, as Lewis does and is known to do, you can’t pull back and lean back from that.

“Otherwise, you’re gonna get caught with a punch. You have to go to it and try to go either side.

“Both were going in with their heads. I said it to Marcus McDonnell in the fight, he said he agreed with me but he only took points off Paddy. He didn’t take one point off Lewis and didn’t ever even give him a caution.

“Secondly, the worst part of it all is, he can see Paddy’s going for the finish. If he could hear the bell, why didn’t he stop the fight? Bang! Ding! Stop the boxing! He was a million miles away. He was in a different world.

“He was admiring Paddy’s work or whatever he was doing. Then he realised he messed up because the bell goes and the referee’s supposed to say ‘stop boxing’. Paddy’s the fighter and he’s supposed to punch until he hears the bell.

“Paddy didn’t hear the bell. The crowd in there, the noise in there… Paddy didn’t hear the bell but Marcus McDonnell’s supposed to stop the fight there and then.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Andy Lea speaks with Paddy Donovan after the fight.

“One, that would have stopped Paddy from being disqualified and, two, it would have stopped Lewis Crocker from taking that punch that he shouldn’t have had to take. That could have been a very damaging, career-ending punch. This man (Donovan) did nothing wrong tonight,” he added said before revealing Team Lee will lodge an appeal.

“It’s not his fault; he should be the winner and we’re lodging an appeal. Keith Sullivan (Donovan’s manager) is already on the job. We’ll get justice.”