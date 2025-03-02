The Scores Are In – OFFICAIL Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan Scorecards at the Time of Stoppage

They weren’t needed and probably were never going to be needed, but the scores are in and make for interesting reading.

Lewis Crocker won the massive all-Irish clash on top of the Point of Pride bill.

The Croc had his hand raised because referee Marcus McDonald disqualified Paddy Donovan for punching after the bell.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

If the fight had progressed to the next round, it was quite possible the Belfast man would have been stopped, as his eye was closed and he’d been to the canvas twice.

Equally, ‘The Real Deal’ had been docked points twice for use of the head and was on the verge of a DQ.

If the fight had made the final bell, it looks like the Limerick man would have had his hand raised.

The Andy Lee-trained welterweight was up on all three judges’ scorecards.

Indeed two of the judges had given the southpaw every round up up and until the eight stanza.

Have a look below: