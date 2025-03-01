Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

DISQUALIFICATION – Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan Ends in Controversy

It was just as billed – one of the greatest all-Irish fights of all time.

Certainly one of the most dramatic, but unfortunately, one of the most controversial too.

Just when it looked like Paddy Donovan was about to score a sensational knockout win, he found himself disqualified and Lewis Crocker was declared the victor.

Rather than tears of joy ‘The Real Deal’ was streaming tears of pain, heartbroken after he was thrown out for punching after the bell.

It came second after the Limerick man had dropped a marked-up Crocker and looked on the verge of victory and came after Marcus McDonald had taken points off ‘The Real Deal’ for twice using his head.

‘The Croc’, who played his part in a brilliant fight, had one eye closed by that stage, looked in trouble but was dropped by a late shot and the ref called off the fight.

Such was the fight, the atmosphere, and the ending that there will be rematch demand. However, for now, Crocker is mandatory for the IBF welterweight world title and could challenge for a world title next.

