Five Strandja Medals for Team Ireland

Team Ireland will return from Europe’s oldest tournament with 5 medals, following the completion of all semi-finals.

Ireland got five onto the podium and looked improve five bronze to five silver on semi finals day to no avail.

Paris Olympian, 63.kg Dean Clancy, contested for finals berth against Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbayuulu of Kazakhstan, a fellow Paris Olympian, in a high tempo bout. The 4-1 split decision went to Bazarbayuulu. Clancy comes home with bronze after three challenging bouts and two wins

Heavyweight and Paris alum, Jack Marley met reigning Asian champ and fellow Olympian, Turabek Khabibullaev but couldn’t find a silver lining after after defeat in ahighly physical contest.

Star Boxing’s 48kg Louis Rooney boxed for a medal up-grade against Uzbekistan’s Behruz Kholdorov – it wasn’t to be for the 2024 European U23 champ, in his first Strandja campaign. Team Captain, Adam Hession, met Tokyo Olympian and 2021 World medalist, Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan -and lost another highly physical contest.

Ciara Walsh contested her semi final against Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Saattibayeva, and returns with bronze.

222 athletes are contesting the the 76th Strandja Memorial Tournament: 143 men and 79 women boxers, from 22 federations, including Ireland: Algeria, Austrian,Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Chinese Taipei, China (Inner Mongolia), Croatia, Cyprus, England, France, Hungary, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Israel, Kosovo, Pakistan, Slovakia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Wales.

Boxers who are the post-competition phase engaged in sparring today – including Team Ireland’s Jason Nevin, Patsy Joyce, Shannon Sweeney, Niamh Fay, Linda Desmond, Gus Ide and Gavin Rafferty. They sparred boxers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, England, China and Bulgaria

Team Ireland

48kg Ciara Walsh, Smithfield Boxing Club Dublin

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Westport Mayo

54kg Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands BC

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork

48kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh

60kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway, Team Captain.

63.5kg Jason Nevin, Olympic BC Mullingar

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

67kg Darren O’Connor, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Brian Kennedy, St Brigid’s BC, Edenderry, Offaly

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Gus Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Zauri Antia

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Jay Delaney

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Mal Scott.