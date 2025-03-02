Five Strandja Medals for Team Ireland
Team Ireland will return from Europe’s oldest tournament with 5 medals, following the completion of all semi-finals.
Ireland got five onto the podium and looked improve five bronze to five silver on semi finals day to no avail.
Paris Olympian, 63.kg Dean Clancy, contested for finals berth against Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbayuulu of Kazakhstan, a fellow Paris Olympian, in a high tempo bout. The 4-1 split decision went to Bazarbayuulu. Clancy comes home with bronze after three challenging bouts and two wins
Heavyweight and Paris alum, Jack Marley met reigning Asian champ and fellow Olympian, Turabek Khabibullaev but couldn’t find a silver lining after after defeat in ahighly physical contest.
Star Boxing’s 48kg Louis Rooney boxed for a medal up-grade against Uzbekistan’s Behruz Kholdorov – it wasn’t to be for the 2024 European U23 champ, in his first Strandja campaign. Team Captain, Adam Hession, met Tokyo Olympian and 2021 World medalist, Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan -and lost another highly physical contest.
Ciara Walsh contested her semi final against Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Saattibayeva, and returns with bronze.
222 athletes are contesting the the 76th Strandja Memorial Tournament: 143 men and 79 women boxers, from 22 federations, including Ireland: Algeria, Austrian,Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Chinese Taipei, China (Inner Mongolia), Croatia, Cyprus, England, France, Hungary, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Israel, Kosovo, Pakistan, Slovakia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Wales.
Boxers who are the post-competition phase engaged in sparring today – including Team Ireland’s Jason Nevin, Patsy Joyce, Shannon Sweeney, Niamh Fay, Linda Desmond, Gus Ide and Gavin Rafferty. They sparred boxers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, England, China and Bulgaria
Team Ireland
48kg Ciara Walsh, Smithfield Boxing Club Dublin
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Westport Mayo
54kg Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands BC
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
48kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh
60kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway, Team Captain.
63.5kg Jason Nevin, Olympic BC Mullingar
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
67kg Darren O’Connor, Olympic BC, Galway
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Brian Kennedy, St Brigid’s BC, Edenderry, Offaly
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
92+kg Gus Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin.
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Zauri Antia
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Jay Delaney
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Mal Scott.