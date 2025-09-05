‘I’m Back’ – Michael Conlan Scores Highlight Knockout Win in Atmospheric 3Arena

If Michael Conlan is drinking in Last Chance Saloon, he confidently ordered another round tonight.

Fighting in a packed, atmospheric 3Arena, the Belfast man produced a highlight reel finish to stop Jake Bateson in style.

One of Ireland’s greatest, who was walked to the ring by Simon Zebo and James McClean, lived his pro Dublin dream and kept his world title dream alive with the brilliant win.

Indeed, such was the display, the reception and welcome the Belfast man got in the venue known as The Point in boxing parlance, that Wasserman may look to bring a world title fight to the Dublin Docklands further down the line.

Leeds native, Bateson, was brought in to test Conlan but was outclassed, dropped brilliantly in the third, and taken out in sensational fashion in the fourth.

An emotional Belfast man beat his chest post the stoppage and let everyone know ‘I’m back’.

The 33-year-old talked about selling out the 3Arena next time in the ring after the win, and names like Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood were mentioned again, as was a possible world title eliminator.

The natural talent Conlan posses was apparent as he switch hit across round one and looked to force the action. Although Bateson remained calm in the cauldron, and faced with an Olympic medal winner.

It was more methodical from the Irish feather against a twitching Leeds native in the second. Nothing too significant was landed by either, but the feet of Conlan had the away fighter burning nervous energy.

Bateson, who had Tipperary and Limerick roots, attempted a big move in the chess match in the third. However, he found out just why Conlan is so respected when he attempted a bold play. The English fighter lunged in with a right hand, and the Belfast man made him pay. A beautiful, effortless half step back and lead hook had Bateson touching down.

The away fighter wasn’t hurt, more shocked by sublime skill and rose to his feet.

However, Ireland’s only ever male amateur World Champion showed he has power to go with his panache in the next. The 33-year-old dropped his foe with a heavy right hand on the button to score a highlight reel stoppage.