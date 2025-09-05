World Championship Walsh Wins – Two Victories on Day 2 For Ireland

Two Walshs secured two wins for Ireland on Day 2 of the World Championships in Liverpool.

Five of the 17-strong team were in action in the prestigious tournament on Friday and two progressed to the next round.

Olympians Grainne Walsh and Michaela Walsh both had their hand raised on a busy day.

65kg Paris Olympian Grainne Walsh defeated Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova 5-0 in fine style, stymying her opponent by constant changes in angles, and attack combinations. Judges scored the bout: 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27. The St Mary’s boxer is next in action in Monday’s Evening Session when she shares the ring with Mariana Soto Torres of Spain, who recorded a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Nataliia Merinova on Friday.

Speaking to World Boxing after her bout, the Offally native said, “The first fight of any major tournament can be daunting – not that it’s any different, it’s a ring anywhere in the world but -just getting the feel of things and getting the ball rolling. I’m impressed and proud of my performance there. And, like our coaches always say, look after the performance, and the results will come. That’s what I’ve tried to practice in the camp, being present and just enjoying it – because there aren’t that many people who get to say they’re living their dream. I’m very privileged to be here.”

“We looked at footage of her before the bout, by my approach is to bring the best version of me. They’re also coming up with a plan to try and beat me, so if I’m the best version of Grainne Walsh, I believe I’m up there with the very best of them.”

Michaela Walsh won in sensational fashion, stopping Saudi Arabia’s Hadeel Ashbour by way of first-round RSC. The Belfast boxer has her Last 16 bout in Sunday’s Evening Session. She’ll meet the winner of the match between Taipei’s Shih-Yi Wu and Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic in a couple of hours

It wasn’t to be on this occasion for 75kg Gavin Rafferty. He came up against Azerbaijan’s Saidjamshid Jafarov, a two-time Asian continental champion and a 2023 World silver medalist. The judges scored the bout 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 26.

50kg Louis Rooney exits the championships on a dreaded split, following a high-calibre, high-octane Last 32 bout against Huthaifa Eshish of Jordan. Judges scored the bout 30:27, 28:29, 29: 28, 30:27, 30:27, while superheavy Martin McDonagh has bowed out following a split decision result against India’s Narender Narender.

Photo Credit Sportsfile

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

