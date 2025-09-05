Four Irish Boxers In World Championship Action Today

Four Irish boxers take to the World Championship ring on Saturday.

Daina Moorehouse, Matthew McCole, Zara Breslin and Aoife O’Rourke all see action.

There’s a meeting of Paris Olympians in Ring A’s Afternoon Session, as 51kg Moorehouse meets Spain’s Laura Fuertes Fernandez in Bout 6. Fuertes Fernandez is a World, European Games and Mediterranean Games bronze medalist.

30 August 2025; Aoife O’Rourke stands for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Next up, also in the Afternoon Session, is Donegal’s Matthew McCole. Contesting at 70kg, the Illies Golden Glove boxer makes his competition debut against 25-year-old Ronald Chavez Jr of the Philippines. That’s Bout 11 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

Waterford’s Zara Breslin, contesting at 60kg, opens her account in Ring B’s Evening Session tomorrow, against Turkish veteran, Gizem Ozer. The Turk is a European Games and Mediterranean Games bronze medalist, and came home with silver the 2022 European U22 Championships.

The last Team Ireland boxer in action on Saturday is Team Co-Captain, double Olympian and four-time continental champion, Aoife O’Rourke. She’s up in Bout 7 of Ring B’s Evening Session, against Czech Republic’s Monika Langerova

The programme is available here

Watch

World Boxing has partnered with Eurovision Sport to broadcast the Championship. Coverage available HERE,

The championship website, where tickets are available for purchase, is HERE

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff