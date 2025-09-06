Waterford Warrior Provides Debut Opposition for Former UFC Star Molly McCann

Kate Radomska will look to give Molly McCann a cold welcome to the sport of boxing.

Radomska will populate the opposite corner when the Liverpool native officially makes her high-profile transition from octagon to squared circle.

The pair will trade leather on the on the undercard of Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker’s historic world title contest at Windsor Park on Saturday night. It’s a brave start for the 35-year-old, who 14 of her 22 fights across a 10-year MMA career.

The Waterford Pole, hasn’t won in her last four, but is anything but journeywoman opposition, is always game, has a skill set of note and a fighters heart.

As such it’s a baptism of fire of sorts for ‘Meatball’. For Radomska it’s a big chance to make a big impression in a fight that will draw a big audience on the big stage.

Radomska’s inclusion adds further Irish interest to the undercard. The Robbie Flyn managed Jimmy Payne trained Ryan Burnett fan joins Caoimhin Agyarko, Tyorne McKenna, Dylan Moran, Ruadhan Farrell, Matthew Boreland and the like on the bill.