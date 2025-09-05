LIVE UPDATES – Return of the Mick Undercard

Michael Conlan makes his pro Dublin debut in the 3Arena on Friday Night.

The Belfast star hopes to take another step along the road to a third world title shot when he fights Jack Bateson on top of a Wasserman bill.

The card also hosts plenty of added Irish interest as the likes of Dean Walsh, Cain Lewis, Kieran Molloy, Paul Loonam and Kian Hedderman all appear.

Senan Kelly faces potential breakout action against undefeated Brit Ben Marksby, while Kevin Cronin finds himself up against a tough English operator who will come with real ambition in Grant Dennis and Glen Byrne has been handed a tough late replacement in the form of southpaw Jacob Quinn.

The card gloves off at 5pm. Irish-boxing.com are in the 3Arena and will be providing live updates.

FIGHT ONE

Codie Smith 129.6lbs vs Mario Vera 130.3lbs

Codie Smith eases to victory in the cards forst fight.

The 21-year-old shuts out Mario Vera over six rounds to claim a seventh pro points win and improve his record to 7-0-1.

The English fighter did push for the stoppage in the last round but had to settle for comfortable 60-54 points win.