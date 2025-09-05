‘Never Say Never’ – World Title Focused Michael Conlan Doesn’t Close the Door on Anthony Cacace Fight

Michael Conlan has his feet firmly planted on the world title trail but didn’t rule out taking an Anthony Cacace detour.

The name of Ireland’s most recent male world champion was raised at the final press conference to promote the Olympic medal winner’s Dublin debut at the 3Arena on Friday night.

It’s not a fight on Conlan’s radar at present; his sole focus is on a featherweight world title, but aware of boxing’s ability to bring you on a ‘weird’ journey, he didn’t close the door on a fight with the former IBF super featherweight world champion.

The 33-year-old also pointed out he is a fan of ‘The Apache’ and that he celebrated his world title success while assuring there isn’t a drop of bad blood between the pair.

However, if it became an option, he’d consider the fight.

“Never say never – boxing’s a weird game and things happen in mysterious ways,” Conlan responded at Wednesday’s press conference.

“I’m trying to get a world title at featherweight, Anto’s at super-featherweight – what he’s done is fantastic, I’m very proud of him,” added the Irish great ahead of his Jack Bateson bout this weekend.

“Just knowing him, not even being a very close friend or anything, but being friendly with him I’m proud of what he’s done, of where he’s came from and where he’s got to.

“Listen, if the opportunity ever came and I was up at that weight and there was a chance for me and him to fight, yeah, 100 per cent, that could be a possibility. But at the minute I’m trying to get a world title at featherweight.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 10: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood The Hurt Game Fight Night on the 10th May 2025 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Promoter Kalle Sauerland admits it’s not a match he ever considered making – but quickly doing the maths in his head on Wednesday, his eyes widened.

“Cacace’s a great fight to make. I’ll be honest, it’s not one that I’ve had on my desk yet, but we’d look at it for sure,” said the Wasserman promoter.

Seemingly understanding that a World title trumps a payday for Conlan, Sauerland understands he’d have to obtain the Irish stars blessing before making any Battle of Belfast.

“We’ve looked at certain things as promoters, spoke to [Josh] Warrington’s promoters as well, we’ve spoken to a number of the world champions, but I’m not dealing with a 22-year-old where I say ‘right lad, that’s the fight for you, this is why that’s the fight for you’. In fairness to Mick, he would say ‘what are you trying to sell me Kalle?’

“If I turned up and said ‘right Mick, I’ve signed the Cacace fight, that’s what you’re going to do son’… there’s certain fighters you would go that far and do, because they just need that little kick. But you’re not going to kick Mick anywhere – you’d get a couple of kicks back.

“I can sit down with Mick as a real partner. Cacace, I think, is a great idea.”

Cacace registered an out of the blue Conlan call out back in 2019.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding