“I Miss the Madness” — Kellie Harrington Doesn’t Rule Out LA Olympics

It’s by no means a target, but the LA Olympics remain a possibility for Kellie Harrington.

The Dublin darling made her competitive return to the ring during the recent National Elite Championships and made it a dozen domestic crowns courtesy of two National Stadium wins.

Speaking going into the tournament, the double Olympic gold medal winner was keen not to look beyond the Elites. The decorated southpaw discussed a one fight at time policy, happy to live in the now.

The Inner City favourite will continue that approach moving forward, but has left the door open for a third Olympic push.

Asked if there was a chance she was aiming for LA on the Late Late Show, she said: “There is, like, I could make LA, you know, but I’ve never looked to go to any Olympics, and I just kind of let it happen naturally so there’s no pressure.

“I had 15, 16 months off. I got to enjoy it with my wife. We got to go on holidays, we got to go to concerts and do normal things like normal people do. And it was nice, but I miss the chaos of it all.

“I miss the madness, you know?”

Harrington had to get the blessing of her wife, Mandy, to return to competitive action, but has been warned against becoming too hard to live with.

“If Mandy wasn’t happy about me coming back, then I wouldn’t, because we’re married, and, like, I suppose that’s what you have to do, you have to listen to your other half sometimes.

“So I sat down and I told her, but she knew it was coming, and I said, ‘what would you say?’ And she says, ‘well, to be honest with you I wouldn’t really be that happy’.

“And I just asked her why? And she said I’m not the easiest person to live with when I’m in full-on prep mode.

“Because, like, I’ve always gone for the gold standard. Honestly, the training, it’s not that it’s brutal, but I just have very high standards.

“I have the gold standard. I expect the gold standard from everybody around me, and that’s from coaches, support staff, from everybody.

“I told her, listen, it’s not going to be as mad as it was. For the moment, it’s not, I’m just taking it day by day.”