Queensberry Commit to Dublin With Multiple 3Arena Shows Planned for 2026

Queensberry are in it for the full twelve rounds.

March 14 isn’t a hit-and-run mission; they plan to climb through the 3Arena ropes on the regular.

Irish-boxing.com understands Frank Warren and co have been so impressed with the reaction to their St Patrick’s week show that they have decided to set up a base in Dublin.

The 3Arena has been booked for Summer and Winter shows and Queensberry will bring DAZN to the Dublin Docklands at least twice more in 2026.

It’s great news for their Irish stable, which includes Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary, Steven Cairns, Eoghan Lavin, Bobby Flood and now Adam Olaniyan.

It’s also a boost for boxing in the capital and should bring plenty of undercard opportunities for boxers around the country.

The March 14 bill will be topped by Cacace’s challenge to WBA super featherweight world champion Jazza Dickens, while Inner City puncher O’Leary takes on Mark Chamberlain in an IBO title fight.

Jono Carroll returns to the venu where he defeated Declan Geraghty in the 2014 Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year, Thomas Carty and Gary Cully make their return to action, Cairns should fight for a title,Lavin takes the next step in his journey and Flood and Olaniyan debut.