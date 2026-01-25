From Retirement Thoughts to Renewed Fire: Walsh Targets International Return

Having weighed up retirement in recent months, Michaela Walsh has now reignited her international ambitions following a 14th Irish Elite title win in Dublin at the weekend.

The Belfast featherweight, who increased her National Elite Championships record with victory in the National Stadium earlier this month, admits she condidered hanging them up post the Paris Olympics.

However, having reginiting her passion for the sport and cementing her domestic dominance the record breaking Irish star has set her sights on making an international impact again.

“I was going to walk away from boxing [but] I think I’ve found a way to enjoy it,” she said after defeating Sarah Cunningham in the featherweight final.

The win extended remarkable domestic record and now serves as the launchpad for a renewed international push.

The three time Commonwealth Games medal winner’s focus has shifted back to major tournaments, with the aim of ending a two-year wait for an international medal and adding a ninth to her collection.

“I haven’t won an international medal now in two years, so this year I really want to set my mark on the international scene. I still believe I have a lot left and I don’t want to walk away from amateur boxing until I know I’ve reached my full potential.”

The decorated Belfast boxer’s international brilliance doesn’t always get the adjulation it deserves outside of the boxing fraternity. Not making an Olympic podium plays a part in that, but is determined to ensure a successful career isn’t defined by the one tournament.

“I’m not focusing on Olympics, Olympics, Olympics. Before, I think I always set my mind that I have to be an Olympic champion. Then, if you don’t reach that, you feel worthless in a way. That’s not what life’s about.

“I just want to live in the moment, take it fight by fight. If I achieve something at that level, I do achieve it. I’m proud of my career, no matter what. If I won [Saturday night], got my 14th title, or didn’t and won 13 Irish Elite titles, it’s special.”