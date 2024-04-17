Biggest Audience for Biggest Fight – Jake Paul on Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Rematch

Jake Paul believes, as one of the biggest fights in boxing, Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano is worthy of one of the biggest audiences in boxing history.

The rematch of the ‘greatest female fight of all time’ was confirmed as co-main event on the Mike Tyson-Paul card yesterday.

The Irish Icon will put her four light welterweight titles on the line against her old rival in the 80,000-seater capacity Arlington Stadium in Texas live on Netflix on July 20.

That means a sizable upgrade from 20,000 attendees and a potentially monster jump up on the 1.5 million people who watched the first installment from the comfort of their own homes on DAZN.

The Youtuber turned fighter, manager, and promoter, says it’s a fight worthy of the platform and is adamant it’s a fight that will deliver in terms of excitement and entertainment for the fans.

“This would be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history and we’re here to deliver on a card worthy of that greatness,” Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidari said in a shared statement.

“Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female, and their rematch is one of the biggest fights in boxing, so it’s only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event.

“Anyone who witnessed their first battle knows the unforgettable atmosphere and performance Amanda and Katie bring when they step into the ring together, and this is sure to be a fight of the year contender again.”