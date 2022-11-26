How to watch Thomas Carty’s Dillian Whyte undercard fight – Times – Running Order

Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] steps back into the Matchroom spotlight tonight as he competes for the fourth time as a pro on the Whyte-Franklin card in Wembley.

The Dublin heavyweight fights Pavlo Krolenko over six rounds in London.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter opens the card, meaning his fight will be available to watch on you tube. Carty is expected through the ropes at 17:45.

To watch the fight visit Matchroom’s Youtube channel.

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN

17:50 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

THOMAS CARTY 18st v PAVLO KROLENKO 17st 4lbs

(Dublin, Ireland) (Kharkiv, Ukraine)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

GEORGE LIDDARD 11st 8lbs v NIKOLA MATIC 11st 7lbs

(Billericay, England) (Caplinja, Bosnia & Herzegovina)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

MARK DICKINON 11st 10lbs v GIDEON ONYENANI 11st 9lbs

(West Rainton, England) (Chatham, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest

CHEAVON CLARKE 14st 3lbs v JOSE GREGORIO ULRICH 13st 13lbs

(Gravesend, England) (Maria Juana, Argentina)

followed by

10 x 2 mins WBC International Super-Lightweight Title

SANDY RYAN 9st 13lbs v ANAHI ESTER SANCHEZ 9st 12lbs

(Derby, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest

PAT MCCORMACK 10st 12lbs v CHRISTIAN NICOLAS ANDINO 10st 6lbs

(Sunderland, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

followed by

12 x 3 mins vacant British Heavyweight Title

FABIO WARDLEY 17st 2lbs v NATHAN GORMAN 19st 5lbs

(Ipswich, England) (Nantwich, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

DILLIAN WHYTE 17st 13lbs v JERMAINE FRANKLIN 18st 5lbs

(Brixton, England) (Saginaw, USA)