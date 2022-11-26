How to Watch Pierce O’Leary fight tonight – Time – Running Order
Knockout artist Pierce O’Leary is back in action tonight.
The Dub takes on Emmanuel Mungandjela for the WBC International light welterweight title on the undercard of Zach Parker against John Ryder trading for the WBO Interim world super middleweight.
The card and the reigning Irish Boxing Knockout of the Year winner’s fight will be broadcast on BT Sport across Ireland and the UK and on ESPN+ in America.
O’Leary is expected in early and could fight anytime from 19:00.
REVERSE RUNNING ORDER
WBO Interim World Super-Middleweight Championship
12 x 3 Minute Rounds @168lbs
Zach Parker 167.3lbs
John Ryder 167lbs
WBC Silver & vacant Commonwealth Middleweight Championships
12 x 3 Minute Rounds @160lbs
Hamzah Sheeraz 159.3lbs
River Wilson-Bent 159.7lbs
WBC International Silver & vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Championships
12 x 3 Minute Rounds @135lbs
Sam Noakes 134.6lbs
Calvin McCord 135lbs
Vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Championship
12 x 3 Minute Rounds @122lbs
Dennis McCann 121.4lbs
Joe Ham 121.5lbs.
Vacant WBC International Super-Lightweight contest
10 x 3 Minute Rounds @140lbs
Pierce O’Leary 139.5lbs
Emmanuel Mungandjela 139.9lbs
4 x 3 Minute Rounds International Cruiserweight contest
Tommy Fletcher 201lbs
Jiri Krejci 197.6lbs
6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight contest
Sonny Liston Ali 145.9lbs
Georgi Velichkov 144lbs