How to Watch Pierce O’Leary fight tonight – Time – Running Order

Knockout artist Pierce O’Leary is back in action tonight.

The Dub takes on Emmanuel Mungandjela for the WBC International light welterweight title on the undercard of Zach Parker against John Ryder trading for the WBO Interim world super middleweight.

The card and the reigning Irish Boxing Knockout of the Year winner’s fight will be broadcast on BT Sport across Ireland and the UK and on ESPN+ in America.

O’Leary is expected in early and could fight anytime from 19:00.

REVERSE RUNNING ORDER

WBO Interim World Super-Middleweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @168lbs

Zach Parker 167.3lbs

John Ryder 167lbs

WBC Silver & vacant Commonwealth Middleweight Championships

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @160lbs

Hamzah Sheeraz 159.3lbs

River Wilson-Bent 159.7lbs

WBC International Silver & vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Championships

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @135lbs

Sam Noakes 134.6lbs

Calvin McCord 135lbs

Vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @122lbs

Dennis McCann 121.4lbs

Joe Ham 121.5lbs.

Vacant WBC International Super-Lightweight contest

10 x 3 Minute Rounds @140lbs

Pierce O’Leary 139.5lbs

Emmanuel Mungandjela 139.9lbs

4 x 3 Minute Rounds International Cruiserweight contest

Tommy Fletcher 201lbs

Jiri Krejci 197.6lbs

6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight contest

Sonny Liston Ali 145.9lbs

Georgi Velichkov 144lbs