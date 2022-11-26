Explosive Bomber – Eye-Catching Stoppage for Thomas Carty

A sensationally timed left hand opened the door to another impressive stoppage victory for Thomas Carty tonight.

The Dubliner looked on course for a routine points win against the strong, bullish, safe and durable Pavlo Krolenko on the Whyte-Franklin undercard in Wembley Arena until he produced a moment of magic early in the fifth.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter walked the Ukranian onto a brilliantly timed backhand, took his feet from under him and created a scenario that enabled him to get a third career stoppage.

Krolenko’s bravery meant it wasn’t as flashy a finish as the Irish heavyweight wanted, his opponent rose to his feet to deny Carty and one punch KO finish.

However, the big Dub showed good finishing instincts to finish his foe and become only the second fighter to stop the tough journeyman.

The win sees a fighter many believe has the tools and platform to have a big 2023 finish 2022 on a high, with a stoppage win on a Matchroom card in a big arena.

The popular Phibsboro fighter got a solid southpaw jab off early and instantly put his opponent into his shell.

He kept it strong and sensible for the most part with simple and effective one-two’s the order of the day.

The jab remained key in the second but Carty upped the tempo and added variety to his work. The Dillian Whyte managed heavyweight tried to work his way around a tight guard, brought in some body punching, and began to hurt his Ukrainian foe.

Carty moved up a gear in the third but Krolenko’s defence proved solid and after weathering an early storm had a bit of a go. He never troubled the Irish title hopeful but was still there and a bit more active going into the fourth.

Straight shots dominated in the fourth as Carty went back on the jab and looked for the perfect backhand. It didn’t come in that session but arrived in style early in the fifth.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter walked his opponent onto a perfect back hand to fold a fighter that looked strong and extremely durable right up until that point.

To his credit, Krolenko got to his feet but Carty went for the kill and eventually forced the Ukrainian to the canvas for a second time.

Again Korlenko got off the floor but rose to unsteady feet and the referee saved him from suffering further.

The win sees Carty move into 4-0 while Krolenkodrops to 3-10-1.