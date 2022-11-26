Going for GOLD – Cliona D’Arcy in World Youth Championship final action today
Team Ireland’s Cliona D’Arcy will fight for World Youth Championships gold in La Nucia, Spain today.
The Tobar Pheadair, Galway, boxer won her way through to the final with victory in Wednesday’s semi finals.
The European Youth Champion renewed rivalry with Poland’s Weronika Maja Bochen in the semi’s. The two last met at the same stage in the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria in April. D’arcy was the victor then, and history repeated the feat in the silver medal fight this week – the judges scored the 5-0 bout 30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:26, 29:28.
D’Arcy now steps between the ropes to box for gold in the second last bout of the tournament – Ring B’s bout 12 on Saturday – an evening session, beginning at 5pm. The westerner boxes out of the red corner when she contests against India’s Kirti Kirti.
A victory would see D’Arcy become a European and World Youth Championship gold medal winner.
D’Arcy is the only Irish fighter in final action, Jim Donovan, Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lee McEvoy, Laura Moran and Nathan Ojo all won medals but had to settle for bronze after quarter-final defeats.
#TeamIreland’s Clíona D’Arcy has won at least a World Youth Championship 🥈 following her semi final win over 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Kzy1rGpeoD— IABA (@IABABOXING) November 23, 2022
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham