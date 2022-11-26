Going for GOLD – Cliona D’Arcy in World Youth Championship final action today

Team Ireland’s Cliona D’Arcy will fight for World Youth Championships gold in La Nucia, Spain today.

The Tobar Pheadair, Galway, boxer won her way through to the final with victory in Wednesday’s semi finals.

The European Youth Champion renewed rivalry with Poland’s Weronika Maja Bochen in the semi’s. The two last met at the same stage in the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria in April. D’arcy was the victor then, and history repeated the feat in the silver medal fight this week – the judges scored the 5-0 bout 30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:26, 29:28.

D’Arcy now steps between the ropes to box for gold in the second last bout of the tournament – Ring B’s bout 12 on Saturday – an evening session, beginning at 5pm. The westerner boxes out of the red corner when she contests against India’s Kirti Kirti.

A victory would see D’Arcy become a European and World Youth Championship gold medal winner.

D’Arcy is the only Irish fighter in final action, Jim Donovan, Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lee McEvoy, Laura Moran and Nathan Ojo all won medals but had to settle for bronze after quarter-final defeats.

#TeamIreland’s Clíona D’Arcy has won at least a World Youth Championship 🥈 following her semi final win over 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Kzy1rGpeoD — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 23, 2022

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham