Record Breakers – Irish Youth Team make World Youth Championship history
The class of 2022 made history in Spain over the last two weeks.
The current Ireland World Youth Championship squad is the most successful ever to compete at a World Youth Championships.
The history-making team won six medals breaking the previous record of four.
The previous record was set by the 2008 squad who won a sensational four medals in Mexico.
Ray Moylette won gold at lightweight, Jamie Kavanagh silver at the weight above while David Joe Joyce and former European champion Tommy McCarthy both won bronze over a decade ago.
Medal winners this year were Tinnelly, Donovan, Laura Moran, Lee McEvoy, Nathan Ojo and Cliona D’Arcy.
D’Arcy goes for gold tomorrow while the others all take home bronze.
The record medal haul comes after a record-sized team was sent and it has to be noted there were no female participants in 2008.
However, regardless a new standard has been set and this young team have made history.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham