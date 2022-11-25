Record Breakers – Irish Youth Team make World Youth Championship history

The class of 2022 made history in Spain over the last two weeks.

The current Ireland World Youth Championship squad is the most successful ever to compete at a World Youth Championships.

The history-making team won six medals breaking the previous record of four.

The previous record was set by the 2008 squad who won a sensational four medals in Mexico.

Ray Moylette won gold at lightweight, Jamie Kavanagh silver at the weight above while David Joe Joyce and former European champion Tommy McCarthy both won bronze over a decade ago.

Medal winners this year were Tinnelly, Donovan, Laura Moran, Lee McEvoy, Nathan Ojo and Cliona D’Arcy.

D’Arcy goes for gold tomorrow while the others all take home bronze.

The record medal haul comes after a record-sized team was sent and it has to be noted there were no female participants in 2008.

However, regardless a new standard has been set and this young team have made history.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham