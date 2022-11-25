Flash like Big Bang – Thomas Carty plans eye-catching KO

Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] wants to do it Pierce O’Leary style on the big Matchtoom card at Wembley Arena.

The heavyweight’s fellow Dub has blasted his way into the spotlight with sensational stoppage wins in his recent fights – and the Pascal Collins trained fighter wants to follow suit.

The 27-year-old is planning the kind of performance, indeed the kind of stoppage that will get people talking when he fights Pavlo Krolenko [3(2)-9(1)-1] on Saturday night.

“I want a flashy win. I need something that’s going to catch the eye. I want a flashy win and everyone talking about m,” Carty told Boxing Tickets NI.

‘Big Bang’ O’Leary has put his name on people’s lips with an Irish Boxing.com Knockout of the Year winning stoppage over Jan Marsalek and an eye-catching BT Sports broadcast stoppage of Robin Zamora.

‘The Bomber’ believes he has the talent and the power to do something similar and plans to do as much on a massive stage tomorrow.

“Pierce O’Leary’s last knockout had everyone talking about him. I’m capable of doing something flashy and have a flamboyant win to finish the win on a high.”

A highlight reel knockout win on his manager Dillian Whyte’s undercard will certainly increase interest in Carty and help the popular and talented fighter momentum-wise moving into 2023.

This fight is his third on a Matchroom bill, and although some have argued they’d like to see him busier, he is benefiting from a working relationship Eddie Hearn and co.

So much so that he has been mentioned regularly by Eddie Hearn when any potential Katie Taylor Croke Park undercard is discussed.

Speaking at the final press conference ahead of the fight this week Hearn said: “Thomas is under the tutelage and management of Dillian Whyte. I wasn’t going to argue with him about putting Thomas on the show.

“Regardless, it’s always great to have him on, he’s moving well in the division and he’ll want a busy 2023. It looks very likely we’ll see Katie Taylor at Croke Park in the Spring or Summer of 2023 and it could be part of a big run of fights coming up for him now.”

It's nearly Pierce O'Leary time.



Speaking at the top table the Pascal Collins trained fighter, added: “Thanks for the opportunity. I’m delighted to be here and I’m delighted to be taking part in such a big card. Like you said it’s looking like Katie is going to be headlining at Croke Park. I look out of my front window of my house and I can see the side of Croke Park. It’ll be an historic night and I’m delighted to be kept busy up until then. Roll on Saturday night and roll on 2023.”