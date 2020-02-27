Change in plans for Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano? Fight conformation due Friday.

The mega fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano may now be pushed back to May and off the top of the bill.

The fight commonly understood to be ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ has been agreed but yet to be officially announced.

Initially it was believed Matchroom, DAZN and Sky Sports were deciding whether to have the fight on the top of an New York or London bill.

Both venues seemed to provide different avenues toward creating more history.

New York provided the chance for both to be the first females to top a show at the iconic Madison Square Garden, London on the other hand would allow the duo to become the first females to top a PPV bill.

It now seems neither landmark will be pursued at this stage nor will be the bout play out in April as first expected.

Speaking to IFL TV Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn suggested that the undisputed lightweight world champion and seven weight world champion will be part of the Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin undercard.

That heavyweight fight is taking place in Manchester on May 2 broadcast on Sky Sports pay-per-view.

The full Whyte Povetkin card will be announced on Friday and conformation of Taylor versus Serrano should come then.

Madison Square Garden would have allowed Serrano to bring a massive Brooklyn and New York Puerto Rican crowd to the fight.

However, see has previously stated fighting in the UK wouldn’t be an issue for her.

Indeed, her manager and coach, Jordan Maldonado claimed it was the ideal venue, stating: “We are more interested in going to England because we have never gone there and we want to be in a place where there are many people. Because she (Taylor) lives near England, she will bring many more people than if it were in New York.”