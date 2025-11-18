‘How The F” – Crocker: Benn Ignoring Me After Eubank Victory Makes No Sense

Lewis Crocker was shocked that Conor Benn didn’t mention his name after his famous win over Chris Eubank Jr last weekend.

Post avenging his defeat in the latest chapter of the long-running family feud, the English fighter shared his world title ambition.

As IBF champion, ‘The Croc’ is a custodian of one of those straps and would be more than willing to put it on the line against the ‘Destroyer’.

As both fighters are Matchroom aligned, the fight wouldn’t be too hard to make. However, it was noticeable the Belfast puncher was a name Benn didn’t mention after his win.

Some have been suggesting the silence speaks volumes, but the former Holy Family amateur was just surprised.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker backstage after winning his fight with Jamie Conlan

“I’m one of only two UK world champions in the world at the minute, and at that I’m the only welterweight world champion,” Crocker said online.

“Barrios is being brought up, and as a fellow Matchroom boxing fighte,r I’m not even being spoken about?”

“Let’s do this.”

Speaking after his victory Benn said: “I fancy Mario Barrios for the WBC world title. Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Devin Haney… all of them Yanks can get it any day of the week and twice on Sundays.”