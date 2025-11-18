More Than a Belt: Teo Alin Earned Champion Status and More in Gormley War

Teo Alin earned champion status earlier this month — but Padraig McCrory believes his fighter gained something even more valuable en route to becoming BUI Celtic super featherweight champion.



The Cookstown prospect was pushed harder than ever by a determined Lee Gormley, banking important rounds, absorbing real pressure, and experiencing the kind of intensity ‘The Hammer’ feels will accelerate his development far beyond what a routine win could offer.

With that in mind fight was a step forward in Alin’s development in more ways than one.

It was a night when the 30-year-old became a champion while learning how to dig deep, adjust, and stay composed under fire.

“It was a real battle there for him. It was a real test. Every round was competitive,” McCrory said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com before stressing a belief his man won wide. “But I think there was only one card that was right, and it was the 80–72. There were tight rounds, but Teo was winning them all. Gormley showed a lot more than I thought he had in terms of guts and ability to take a shot — he stood up to it and fought back.”

February 24, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Padraig McCrory has his hands wrapped prior to his bout on February 24, 2024 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Gormley’s guts and the pair’s willingness to fight made for another brilliant domestic title fight that had fans on their feet.

McCrory was very vocal ringside, although that was more to do with what he felt was sneaky Gormley tactics.

“I thought the ref let him off with a lot of dirty tactics — low blows, shots behind the head,” McCrory explained. “He didn’t seem to care about the fouls he was doing. I got a bit frustrated, but it is what it is. I probably shouldn’t be getting into it, just emotion on the night.”

Speaking on the victory, Alin said: “It feels good — just feels good to get a win in a good fight. Credit to Lee. He’s tougher than I thought. I think I underestimated him a bit, but he’s very, very tough. I’m just buzzing with the win — and my first title as well.”

“The first four rounds were a bit of a to-and-fro,” he explained. “After that, I got into my groove, Lee started to slow down a bit, and I just boxed more — it paid off.

“Every time I hurt him, I seen it, but he was just in a bad position for me to catch anything else after. That’s experience — he was hurt, but he got himself into positions where I wasn’t fit to land the follow-ups.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead