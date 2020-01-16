2000% Insurance difference making Dublin 2020 show less and less likely

Boxing Ireland Promotions have suggested Dublin is a no go area in terms of pro boxing shows at the present time.

The company behind the Celtic Clash series have been praised for keeping the domestic scene outside a of a booming Belfast alive over the last number of years.

However having played a part in the one promotion – a TV show topped by Eric Donovan and Stephen McAfee’s Irish title fight – that took place in Dublin 2019 they have suggested they don’t look likely to return in 2020.

The promotional outfit claim Dublin is proving way too costly and as a result have no plans to return this year.

Boxing Ireland have found a home in Belfast, where Celtic Clash 10 plays out on February 1, and look set to run at least three shows in the Devevnish over the next 12 months.

Going North is cheaper in every aspect including venue and board costs, but the one massive saving is insurance.

While promoters across the board have bemoaned other costs and highlighted a lack of willingness from venues to host boxing events, Insurance is the straw that broke the camels back.

Speaking online today Boxing Ireland claimed there is a sensational 2000% difference in terms of insuring a show either side of the border.

There was 5 pro boxing shows in Dublin in 2018. There was only 1 in 2019 and none planned in 2020.



The main reason is a massive spike in insurance costs. 2000% more for the same coverage if I put a show on in Dundalk instead of 10 miles away in Newry. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #RipOffRepublic pic.twitter.com/OEkPBcKk2w — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) January 16, 2020

Irish-boxing.com looked into the cost of running a show outside of Belfast last year and where quoted the following figures with regard to insurance.

The cost of insuring a show in Ireland a few years ago is said to have been between €200 and€400, which rose to over €3,000 in 2018 early 2019. The rate of increase has continued dramatically since. Some insurance companies express no interest and when promoters have been quoted prices they have been as high as €7,000 mark.

In Belfast, the process sees promoters obtain insurance for the year as a whole rather than for an individual show – and the cost is rather shocking. 12 months of cover, for however many shows, comes in at £200, sensationally lower and an understandable factor in promoters bringing their rings up the M1.

It’s an issue that if not addressed may result in no shows taking place outside of Belfast for the foreseeable future.

Belfast will play host to two potentially sold out card on the same Febraury 1 night, while the city saw ten plus shows take place last year.

There were small hall, Ulster Hall, and seen by all shows. There were two fight nights in the same weekend TWICE, a sell-out 10,000 event in the Falls Park and, most importantly, regular shows throughout the year in Belfast.

MHD Promotions, MTK, Boxing Ireland Promotions and Top Rank all seen fit to run shows in the Titanic City.

It’s more than enough to suggests a very healthy professional scene plays out on the island of Ireland.

Yet the number of shows outside of Belfast in 2019 year pales in comparison at a mere two and that trend looks set to continue.

There is rumour with regard to a show playing out in Waterford, but attempts to host a pro card in the Munster county fell through last year.

Again costs was an issue as was a willing venue. DDP Promotions, who run big shows in Australia and have secured Dennis Hogan back to back major world title fights, have set up an Irish and UK wing and it will be interesting to see if they dip their toe in the market.

