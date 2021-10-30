Rapping to Rockin’ – Joe Ward Announces November Fight Date

Joe Ward [4(2)-1(1)] goes from fighting on a rap battle undercard to appearing on a Rockin’ Fight night.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs will populate a Lou DiBella and Star Promotions card in New York on November 11.

The Moate BC graduate takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent on the Rockin’ Fights 40 card at The Paramount

Huntington in New York.

Ward was last seen having his hand raised in Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series.

The decorated amateur returned to the New York complex that hosted his nightmare pro debut and beat an undefeated American.

The Moate BC graduate outpointed Troy Williams over six. Indeed, the DiBella prospect registered a shut-out 60-54 x3 win to make it four wins since December of 2012.

Monroe, Louisiana native, Willams came into the fight unbeaten, with four knockout wins and a step-up draw to his name but was no match for a fighter of the talent of Ward.

Ward fought on the same card as former National Elite final opponent Luke Tinker last time out. Interestingly enough Star Promotions look after another fighter the West Meath talent defeated at the top end of the national light heavyweight ladder, Tony Browne. ‘Super Fly’ is rumoured to be out in New York in the near future but this side of Christmas may be too soon.

Another Irish light-heavy, Thomas O’Toole [1(1)-0] fights on the East Coast in November. The Connemara fighter confirmed a second pro fight date and will fight for a second time in less than two months when he takes to the ring Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s III” card, at Mosley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.