Paddy Donovan: Down Under First – Down Goes Crocker Next

Paddy Donovan says he’s heading to Australia with one mission: do the business against Liam Paro so he can settle unfinished world title business with Lewis Crocker.

‘The Real Deal’ fights the former light welterweight world title challenger in Oz in an IBF welterweight world title eliminator. The winner becomes mandatory for the strap currently in the possession of the Belfast puncher.

Going into the fight the Limerick welterweight hasn’t been shy about where his motivation lies.

While Paro is the man in front of him, Crocker is the name still rattling around in his head — is set on a trilogy he doesn’t think ‘The Croc’ wants.

Donovan has never hidden his belief that he beat Crocker in their Windsor Park rematch. In fact, he’s doubled down on it.

“I’ve watched the last fight back a lot of times and every time I’ve watched it I think I’ve won the fight,” he said. “That’s not just being biased – I think I did enough to win the fight.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during todays Weigh In ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night in Belfast 12 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Rather than stew in frustration, Donovan has flipped the narrative. He sees Paro as the perfect stepping stone back to Crocker — and the chance to close the book on a rivalry he feels still has a chapter missing.

“Look – it’s a great opportunity for me to run it back against Lewis,” he said. “There’s unfinished business there. I might be in Lewis’ dreams – I’m sure he doesn’t want to fight me for a third time. But that’s my end goal. Beat Liam Paro, in Australia, and take on Crocker again, for the third time.”

Winning abroad, though, comes with concerns. The Andy Lee-trained Matchroom boxer is all too aware of what it means to go into a champion’s backyard — and he wants the one thing he didn’t believe he got last time out.

“I’d like to think this time, after the last couple of fights, I deserve to get a fair shake,” he said. “If I get a fair shake in Australia, I believe I’ll dominate Liam Paro.”