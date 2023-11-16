Home Remedy – Donegal helps Danny Boyle get over draw disappointment

Danny Boyle is promising a different animal will be on display when he returns to familiar territory this weekend.

The Donegal boxer fights in his hometown for the first time as a pro on the Elite Sheer show at the Aura Complex, Letterkenny on Saturday.

The Brentford-based Dungloe man is delighted to be back in his old stomping ground, and having suffered somewhat of a mishap last time out, says it’s the perfect place for a return to winning ways.

“I definitely couldn’t have asked for a better place to get back in the win column than my home. To do it in front of my family and friends is something I’m really looking forward to,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Boyle comes into this weekend’s fight on the back of a draw with Harley Collison, as no ones 0 went in ‘the someone’s 0 has got to go’ fight.

The Donegal man was disappointed with how he performed but believes he knows the reasons behind what he calls a below-par display.

“I was very disappointed with my performance last time out,” he continues. “I felt I let myself down and missed an opportunity to boost my career in that fight.

“I had a very tough weight cut. I felt drained and dehydrated coming in the fight, so I think moving up for this fight you’ll see a different animal in the ring Saturday.”

The show Boyle populates is Donegal’s first in 13 years and since Paul McCloskey defeated Barry Morrison in a European title fight. A return to the county never really looked on the cards when Boyle first turned over earlier this year, so he admits he is as surprised as he is excited to be given such an early homecoming.

“It still feels a bit surreal if I’m honest . it’s been an amazing buzz. I can’t wait for it

“The reaction has been amazing there is such a buzz around the area for it. Soo many people are looking forward to having professional boxing back home. It’s great for all the local boxers at amateur level to see a route to professional boxing at home.”