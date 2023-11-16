INTRODUCING – Jason Myers

A move to get in the right head space has ended up with Jason Myers heading to the pro ring this coming Saturday.

The Galway native is the latest fighter to join the pro ranks and makes his paid bow on the Elite Sheer card set for the Aura Complex, Letterkenny.

The fight will be the cruiserweight’s first since he suffered defeat to Kane Tucker in the U22 National final in 2022.

Pre and post that tournament he took some time out of boxing and was effectively retired. Indeed, but for the fact he returned to the gym to get back in the right mind frame and caught the bug again, the former underage standout may have stayed away.

As it is, he officially makes his comeback on this weekend’s show and returns motivated to have a successful career for his young daughter.

“I just started training again because my mental health wasn’t the best at the time,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“When I started to get fitter and my form started coming back I spoke to my dad, who has trained me since I was 7, and said that if I came back I wanted to turn professional. My daughter was only 6 months old when I turned over, I thought about a future for her and being able to provide for her.”

Although he has been off the radar for some time there is excitement surrounding Myers joining the pro roster.

As a 10-time Irish champion, a European underage gold medal winner ‘Hands of Stone’s’ talent is apparent. How he decides to express that talent depends on who is standing opposite him.

“My style depends on the fighter I’m fighting. I like to try and see how they fight and adapt to their style.”

The first major hurdle the westerner wants to jump is a BUI Celtic title and he wants to finish with a world title on his mantlepiece.

“My short-term goal would probably fight for the Celtic title and long term would fight for a world title.”

Speaking on his debut he added: “I’m looking forward to my debut to put on a good show and show everyone what I’m about I expect fireworks in it and can’t wait to get in and fight.”