Cain still Able – Returning Lewis working hard behind the scenes

Cain Lewis has been out of sight and thus out of mind of late but he assures he’s not out of practice.

The Navan pro hasn’t been seen in the ring at all this year and has fought just once since January of 2022.

However, the 20-year-old points out that just because his work hasn’t been visible doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

The former Ballymun underage amateur of note says he has been working hard over a frustrating year and plans to show the fruits of his labour when he returns in Letterkenny this weekend.

“I’m delighted to be back out on the 18th. It’s been a while since my last fight and it’s been a bumpy road the past year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve had some fights fall through throughout the year but nothing changes for me, I’m always in the gym and the training never stops. I’m always ready to go when I get that call.”

Lewis, who turned over as an 18-year-old also, says the mission statement has remained the same despite the fact the work took place outside the squared circle.

“The goal always remains the same for me. I want to get to the top of this sport. I’m still only 20, so just because I haven’t been out doesn’t mean I’m not working every day to get to where I want to get to,” he adds before promising to send fight fans a reminder of his capabilities on an Elite Sheer card that includes Joe Ward, James McGivern, Liam Walsh, Paddy Walsh and more this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and putting on a show. I’m stepping up to 6 rounds and I’m more than ready.”

Team Lewis have shown real faith in the fighter since he turned over, none more so than when putting him in with Spanish title challenger Juan Yin when he was one fight into his pro career and still teen.

He showed real resilience on that night to battle back from two first-round knockdowns to secure a draw.

In keeping with that test theme, Lewis looks like he’ll be handed a solid enough return on Saturday.

The Meath man takes on Jan Gorol in his first six-rounder. Granted he is be a massive favourite against the Czech Republic fighter but the 28-year-old does have a winning record, has challenged for the Crotian bantamweight title and the fact all his wins come by way of knockout suggests he can bang .

“I’m expecting a a good fight my opponent has a decent record and has 4 knockouts, so he packs a punch, I’m expecting him to come for a fight and I’m more than ready. It’s going to be an exciting one and im looking forward to it.”