Opponent celebrates prematurely before Radomska awarded impressive debut win

Kate Radomska watched her opponent celebrate wildly before eventually having her hand raised in Scotland last night.

The Waterford debutant’s opponent dropped to her knees and cried out in pure delight believing she had secured a draw on the Sam Kynoch show in Glasgow.

Judit Hachibold misinterpreted the ring announcer’s call for appreciation to be shown to both boxers, the Hungarian believing he was confirming the referee had scored the clash a draw.

It was the kind of moment, that if it happened on a bigger show, would appear as part a ‘Top 50 Sporting Bloopers’ show. However, while embarrassing it does show Hachibold’s desire to upset the Polish born Deise fly, not that proof beyond her performance was needed.

It's a winning debut for Kate Radomska on the @KynochBoxing show in Glasgow



She defeated Judit Hatchbold on points (59-56) to move to 1-0



Congratulations on the win Kate 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7Zlk91YG7g — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) September 24, 2021

The two-time European EBU minimum weight title challenger was all action from the off, bringing anything but a journeywoman approach.

It was a baptism of fire of sorts for the Robbie Flynn managed prospect but a debut fight she emerged from with serious credit.

Radomska managed to impress against seasoned and game opposition to claim a 59-56 points win. Granted any fighter with top-end aspirations would be expected to defeat the Maygar but when it comes to debuting against her over six-round she has massive upset potential.

Although not for the want of trying, Hachibold couldn’t upset the St Paul’s fighter, Radomska was compact, aggressive and showed a quality jab to point her way to that first pro win.

Considering the circumstances and the opponent it could be deemed a statement win of sorts. It’s certainly a performance that suggests the Waterford fighter can be moved along quickly, particularly in the flyweight division, as well as a display that suggests she will be an entertaining addition to the ranks.

The win see’s Radomska move to 1-0 while her opponent’s record now reads 5-12-0.