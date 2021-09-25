Newly Launched ‘Global Boxing and Media Company’ Have Irish Show Plans

Recently launched ‘global boxing and media company’ Probellum have plans to come to Ireland.

Probellum hit the headlines this week with an aggressive launch and instant promises to run 100 shows in their opening year.

The Ali Shams Pour founded promotional outfit has instantly taken a global approach and has offices United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East and other locations around the world.

They also have a ‘collaboration is key’ policy – and to that end, have already established promotional alliances in Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East, and Australia, with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Kalle and Nisse Sauerland with Wasserman Boxing.

In an effort to find ‘the best opportunities and most exciting matchups’ for athletes, Probellum say they look forward to collaborating with everyone from PBC to Top Rank to Golden Boy Promotions in the United States along with any other promotor anywhere in the world.

It seems an Irish promoter, or a UK promoter who wants works in Ireland, will be part of the collaboration, as Probellum’s press release revealed they have Irish show plans.

Details to who they have linked up with regards to Ireland and the fight game here, have yet to be confirmed but the fact they also talk about ’empowering grassroots’ suggests it doesn’t have to be one of the big dogs.

“In its first year, Probellum will promote, co-promote, or sponsor at least 100 events worldwide, and stage marquee events of its own in the United States, in the United Kingdom/Ireland, and in the MENA/CIS regions,” the press release read.

Again Probellum have yet to reveal specifics with regard to Irish plans but have told Irish-boxing.com announcements are incoming.

“Our number one goal at Probellum is to empower fighters and galvanize a global fanbase, while promoting the best and biggest fights to boxing fans around the world – regardless of promotional affiliation,” says Probellum President Richard Schaefer.

“Boxing has always been fragmented between rival promoters and distribution platforms, which is why Probellum will co-promote across platforms and work with all promoters while investing heavily into grassroots boxing, worldwide.”