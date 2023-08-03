‘He’s Dangerous’ – Michael Conlan Hypes Most Underrated Irish Fighter

Irish boxing’s leading man Michael Conlan has warned people against sleeping on Fearghus Quinn.

The Olympic medal winner believes the Belleek middleweight is the most underrated active Irish fighter at present.

The Fermanagh fighter has won the BUI Celtic title, is rumoured to be in the Irish title frame, and is often referred to as one of the most exciting to watch early days fighters.

However, he hasn’t quite got the profile to match the potential the Belfast featherweight believes he has, which in turn prompts Conlan to warn against overlooking him.

“I think he is the most underrated Irish fighter at the minute,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Fearghus is dangerous, he can punch and at the same time he is the most humble down to earth kid you’d ever meet. You wouldn’t think he’s a boxer to speak to him, so softly spoken, but a dangerous dangerous fighter.”

The BUI Celtic middleweight champion has been given the chance to spread the Quinn gospel on the Feile a bill put together by Michael Conlan and his brother Jamie Conlan in their role as Conlan Boxing boss men.

The two-time world title challenger takes a break from headlining the festival event, stepping aside to allow ‘Cinderella Man’ Padraig McCrory to take centre stage.

“Pody is the Cinderella Man. We wanted to do this show for Pody because he’s literally from a stone’s throw away from the park like myself. He’s been on the undercards and he’s put in the performances, he did what he did abroad then come back and continues to win.

“To have him headlining at the Falls Park is special; he’ll grab this opportunity with both hands. It’s a tough fight against [Steed]Woodhall but a fight I believe he’ll shine in.”

Chief support is Sean McComb in a WBO European title defence against Alejandro Moya. Conlan is backing his former amateur teammate to continue to prove the doubters wrong, pointing out he has found his feet again since teaming up with Pete Taylor.

“Sean’s coming off a great win against Casey Benjamin when many people doubted him, especially after the Gavin Gywne fight but he’s shown his talent and ability under Pete Taylor. He basically lives on the Park so it’s special for him. I believe you’ll see a big performance from him, he’s on the crest of a wave and flying at the minute.”

Another Conlan Boxing boxer on the card is Lewis Crocker and the featherweight – who is expected to return from his Luis Alberto Lopez reverse in December – is backing him to perform and go on to become a name in a glamour division.

“Lewis Crocker has ended up with Billy Nelson and Billy is raving about him. Billy is telling me every time he sees me ‘Mick he is unbelievable, he’s an unbelievable fighter.’ He has so much power and the fact we’ll see him back and back performing is going to be really good,” he says

“He’s on the cusp of some really big fights and the division is really hot at the minute. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on Friday and I think he’ll go out and shine like he always does,” he adds before discussing his two babies, who also appear on the card.

“The two I always like to keep an eye on is Kurt and Kieran, they were our first signings they’re like my babies. I love seeing them do well. This is an excellent opportunity for them to go and shine.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers