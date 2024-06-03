FOMO helps Daina Moorehouse over the Olympic line

A bout of FOMO helped to get Daina Moorehouse over the Olympic qualification line in Thailand this week.

The Enniskerry booked her ticket to Paris and the 2024 with three impressive performances in the final qualifying tournament in Bangkok last week.

Speaking after she outpointed Bulga ria’s Zlatislava Genadieva Chukanova on Sunday afternoon, the Enniskerry BC 50kg fighter expressed her delight at becoming an Olympian.

Moorehouse also revealed the fear of missing out for a third time drove her on. The Wicklow star put it all on the line to get over the line.

“I actually don’t know how to feel, I’m in my own world right now,” she said immediately after qualification.

“I just can’t believe it….I think what got me over the line was, I was so close, I’d gotten so close before. I had that extra bit hungrier. I did not want to leave here without this ticket today. I went in there and gave it everything I have.”

Speaking on Moorehouse’s qualification High Performance Director Tricia Heberle said: “Tremendous performance underpinned by meticulous preparation, strong work ethic & determination to succeed.”