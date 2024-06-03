Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano moved to Germany

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano look likely to renew acquaintances in Germany of all places.

The pound-for-pound stars had agreed to rematch this summer and were set to share the ring again in the Dallas Cowboys’ Stadium in Texas on July 20.

However, the co-main on a Netflix broadcast, MVP-promoted clash fell through along with the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight, after the former heavyweight star suffered illness.

MVP said a new date for both fight nights would be shared on June 7, but rumour and report suggest the two-weight undisputed world champion and multi-weight titlist will rematch on their own card in the Autumn.

The usually well-informed Johnny Waterson of the Irish times says has confirmed there is truth behind the rumour the fight may be heading to Germany.

Taylor’s second meeting with the fighter she made history with at Madison Square Garden in 2002 could take place Frankfurt in late October or early November.

It’s unlikely Tyson and Paul will fight on that German card, and considering Taylor is such an ‘Iron Mike’ fan, that may be a little disappointing

“I just got a phone call from my manager Brian (Peters) a few weeks ago saying I was going to be on the same card as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul,” said Taylor

“This is a dream for me and I think last year if my family had said what do I want to do before I retire, is there anything I want to achieve in the sport or anybody I’d like to meet, one of the things I’d have said is I’d love to meet Mike Tyson and here he is beside me. An icon of the sport, a legend of the sport and this is just incredible.”.