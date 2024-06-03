From pension plan to Paris – Aidan Walsh goes from retired boxer to two time Olympian

Aidan Walsh has gone from retired boxer to two-time Olympian in the space of five months.

The Toyko Olympian was done with the fighting part of boxing midway through last year but after taking his gloves off the hook has battled his way back to the Olympics.

It took him two tournaments and a back door to get there – but after taking the scenic path to Paris, Walsh is now looking forward to winning over a panel of judges with his performances in the ring instead of trying to impress a panel of interviewers at job interviews.

“It’s absolutely amazing. Words just can’t describe this time. Five, six months ago I was retired and I didn’t think I was every going to get back in to boxing, to be honest. I was looking for jobs and I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life,” he said.

“With the help of some amazing people I got back on track and I’m here – it’s so hard to believe. I’m just so happy I get to share the experience with my sister (Michaela), like I did in Tokyo.”

Walsh, who had to contest six fights to get through the final qualifier phase, joins his sister in becoming a back-to-back Olympian, and the siblings will travel to Paris as part of the 10-person team next month.

Michaela Walsh, Ireland’s 57kg representative at the Games and Aidan Walsh’s biggest fan was delighted for her brother.

“My brother Aidan has just qualified for his second Olympic Games.The feeling of pride I have for him. If I had the choice I would give up my Olympic ticket to see him go to Paris, fortunately we will both be there together. This is what dreams are made of. Thank you God.”