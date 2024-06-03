Will ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor Return With Glory?

As the days draw near the long-awaited return of arguably the most popular star that the UFC has produced today, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor will come out of retirement to face Michael Chandler in UFC 303. The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will main event this legendary numbered event in the league.

Known for his precise punching and his scathing remarks about his opponents before his fights, fans all over the world are clearly excited to see the Irish mixed martial artists compete inside the Octagon again. This showmanship, at least, for the Dublin-born fighter’s supporters, has generated a lot of buzz, which the UFC definitely appreciates. According to UFC president Dana White, McGregor main eventing UFC 303 earned the fighting league $20m. The previous record it broke was also credited to McGregor being a draw, when he fought and defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205.

If the earnings are any indication, it is safe to say that expectations are at an all-time high for the fight. Naturally, every part of the mixed martial arts community has their opinions. From McGregor’s colleagues to his fans, UFC betting sites, and sports analysts over the world, everyone wants to share their thoughts about the record-breaking Irishman. Let’s explore the hype around this grand return!

Mouthing off on McGregor

McGregor, when he isn’t talking smack, has proven indeed that he also possesses the gift of jab. As the only fighter that has the distinction of owning the UFC Featherweight Championship and the UFC Lightweight Championship at the same time, his tenacity in the Octagon isn’t something to overlook. Many fighters have made this mistake quite frequently, since McGregor also has a nasty habit of getting in his rivals’ skin.

But will his punching power return as well? Bearing in mind that McGregor has been away for quite a significant amount of time, he’ll need to work extra hard to keep his conditioning optimal until the day of the fight. He will have to rely on his superior standing strike game if he wants to beat Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler is no stranger to ferocious fights himself, as the American can engage with McGregor in ferocious wrestling. But if McGregor can sustain a string of standing offensive against Chandler, McGregor can prove to the world that his greatness has never left the Octagon.

If McGregor can keep his hands at a safe striking distance against Chandler, he might just make it out of the Octagon with the UFC Lightweight Championship belt once again in his career. But naturally, Chandler will make sure that it isn’t a handover for the Irishman. While ‘Notorious’ made a name for himself as a knockout artist, Chandler isn’t called ‘Iron’ for nothing.

Can McGregor talk the talk and walk the walk once again? Does Chandler have what it takes to ground the Irishman? Who will walk out at UFC 303 as champion? The electricity is certainly in the air as McGregor and Chandler come in head-to-head in a few weeks!