Unbelievable Lee McEvoy returns Team Ireland to winning ways
Lee McEvoy secured Ireland’s first win of Day 4 of the World Youth Championships.
Team Ireland suffered three successive defeats earlier in the day with Yasmin Meredith, Bobbi Flood and Rebecca Collins losing out to young talents from Brazil, USA and Uzebekistan respectively.
However, the Dublin lightweight ensured a return to winning ways for the under-18 select by registering his second win of the competition.
The Avona star, who is flirting with having a breakout tournament, outclassed a fighter from the traditionally strong boxing country of Azerbaijan. McEvoy beat Taji Taghizade via a unanimous decision to become the first Irish fighter to win two fights in Spain.
Ireland will be looking to make it three wins from six with two more fighters out this evening.
Featherweight Roy Farrelly is next to aim for two wins in a row – he is in action in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session against Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio.
And, in bout 10 of Ring B’s evening session, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo meets Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan.
Ireland had one win, TJ King on Day 1, five on Day 2, Gavin Ryan, McEvoy, Farrelly, Rebecca Kavanagh and Laura Moran, one again on Day 3, Jim Donovan, and will be hoping for more today.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham