Unbelievable Lee McEvoy returns Team Ireland to winning ways

Lee McEvoy secured Ireland’s first win of Day 4 of the World Youth Championships.

Team Ireland suffered three successive defeats earlier in the day with Yasmin Meredith, Bobbi Flood and Rebecca Collins losing out to young talents from Brazil, USA and Uzebekistan respectively.

However, the Dublin lightweight ensured a return to winning ways for the under-18 select by registering his second win of the competition.

The Avona star, who is flirting with having a breakout tournament, outclassed a fighter from the traditionally strong boxing country of Azerbaijan. McEvoy beat Taji Taghizade via a unanimous decision to become the first Irish fighter to win two fights in Spain.

Ireland will be looking to make it three wins from six with two more fighters out this evening.

Featherweight Roy Farrelly is next to aim for two wins in a row – he is in action in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session against Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio.

And, in bout 10 of Ring B’s evening session, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo meets Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan.

Ireland had one win, TJ King on Day 1, five on Day 2, Gavin Ryan, McEvoy, Farrelly, Rebecca Kavanagh and Laura Moran, one again on Day 3, Jim Donovan, and will be hoping for more today.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham