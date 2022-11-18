Liam Gaynor ready for his ‘Rocky Moment’

Liam Gaynor [9-1] is ready to have his ‘Rocky moment’ live on television to become the latest sporting star to emerge from Kilnamanagh.

The Bolton based Tallaght fighter challenges Colm Murphy [5(1)-0] for the BUI super featherweight Celtic title in one of the most intriguing domestic meetings in recent times live on TG 4 this Saturday.

It’s a dream stage and a dream opportunity for the excited Gaynor, the kind of fight and platform he’s been dreaming of since he first watched a Rocky Balboa enjoy inspiring success in the movies.

“I can’t wait to be the main event on live television,” beams Gaynor when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“This is why I’ve got myself into the pro game. I’ve always said I want to be fighting on television for titles, so this means a lot to me.”

When the young Gaynor dreamt of boxing on the box he never saw himself losing, with that in mind he notes securing the chance isn’t enough, he has to go and take it.

“This is the opportunity; I have to put on a show for everyone, live the ‘Rocky’ moment and get the belt off him. I want to progress further from this.”

The 24-year-old called for a fight [via irish-boxing.com] with the Dee Walsh trained Murphy and hasn’t been shy about telling anyone that will listen he has what it takes to beat the popular Belfast talent.

“In the boxing game, you have to visualize yourself to be the champion or else you’ll go no further than what’s in front of you,” he explains. “I can see myself being the Celtic champion. I believe in myself when it comes to winning this fight,” he adds before admitting he will have to earn the win in a roundabout way.

“I reckon the fight will be very exciting and depending on each teams game plan I see myself coming out on top.”

Murphy has the home advantage going for what is the first defence of his title but Gaynor, who manages to do tickets in Bolton, is expecting a large vocal Kilnamangh cohort and predicts they may win the screaming match.

“I see the home crowd getting behind Colm but I’m also bringing a crowd. We’ll see whose crowd screams the loudest on the night.”

Gaynor hails from the same area as the lady that will captain Ireland at their first-ever World Cup next year, Katie McCabe. He points out that the Arsenal footballer, who was snapped supporting Katie Taylor in London recently, won’t be there in person but will lend her support.

“Kilnamanagh is a small parish but there are many talents coming out of it and it’s great to see them getting behind me and supporting me the weekend. Katie is currently back in training again so she won’t get the chance to get up to Belfast to support me but I’m sure she’ll be watching from wherever she is.”