Ojo and Farrelly increase Ireland’s Day 4 win tally to 3

Nathan Ojo and Roy Farrelly increased Ireland’s World Youth Championship win tally to three with impressive evening performances in Spain.

After three straight defeats early in the day Lee McEvoy got Ireland’s first Friday victory in the last bout of the afternoon session – and his fellow Dubs continued the trend in the evening session.

Farrelly registered his second win of the competition, the featherweight defeating Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio by a 5-0 to progress in the contest.

Esker’s Ojo was standout against Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan winning by a 5-0 scoreline and as wide as 30-26 on two cards.

Lightweight McEvoy, who like Farrelly hails from the Avona club, won earlier in the day as he beat Azerbaijan’s Taji Taghizade.

Yasmin Meredith, Bobbi Flood and Rebecca Collins all exited the tournament on a busy day, losing out to young talents from Brazil, USA and Uzebekistan respectively.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham