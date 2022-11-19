Ojo and Farrelly increase Ireland’s Day 4 win tally to 3
Nathan Ojo and Roy Farrelly increased Ireland’s World Youth Championship win tally to three with impressive evening performances in Spain.
After three straight defeats early in the day Lee McEvoy got Ireland’s first Friday victory in the last bout of the afternoon session – and his fellow Dubs continued the trend in the evening session.
Farrelly registered his second win of the competition, the featherweight defeating Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio by a 5-0 to progress in the contest.
Esker’s Ojo was standout against Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan winning by a 5-0 scoreline and as wide as 30-26 on two cards.
Lightweight McEvoy, who like Farrelly hails from the Avona club, won earlier in the day as he beat Azerbaijan’s Taji Taghizade.
Yasmin Meredith, Bobbi Flood and Rebecca Collins all exited the tournament on a busy day, losing out to young talents from Brazil, USA and Uzebekistan respectively.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham