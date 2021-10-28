Headline News News Pro News 

Eddie Hearn Reveals Details of Katie Taylor’s Next Fight

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] looks set to top a Matchroom card alongside Conor Benn in December.

Team Taylor and Eddie Hearn have made no secret of the undisputed lightweight’s plans to trade leather in December before a massive showdown with Amanda Serrano in New York in the Spring of next year.

Exact details with regard to that plan have yet to be revealed officially but during fight week for this weekend’s London hosted DAZN broadcast show, Eddie Hearn has dropped some hints.

The Matchroom boss recently revealed he provisionally booked Madison Square Garden for April after having positive talks with Serrano’s team re a New York showdown – and speaking to IFL TV he revealed plans for Taylor to top a December bill.

According to Hearn, the Irish sensation will fight in Liverpool on December 11 and will share top of the bill status with Conor Benn.

An opponent wasn’t suggested but the fact it’s in Liverpool will spark Natasha Jonas rematch rumour.

The suggestion was the Bray fighter would make another mandatory defence with Estelle Mossely in title challenge pole. It was also rumoured Jonas elected against a rematch of the pair’s tight and tense May bout in favour of teaming up with Sky and pursuing options with Boxxer.

However, with Jonas calling for the rematch in the days after the first fight and Taylor set to compete in Miss Team GB’s home city that may change, while with neither Taylor or Benn hailing from Liverpool it could be that positive Jonas talks have already taken place.

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Aaron McKenna to have fourth pro fight on Sugar Ray Leonard card

irishboxing

Allan Phelan promises that “people will see the difference” on return from shock defeat

irishboxing

IBF sanction Interim Bantamweight Title fight

Joe O'Neill