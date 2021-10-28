Amateur Headline News News 

Adam Hession in World Championships Action in Serbia Today

Jonny Stapleton ,

Adam Hession flies the Irish flag in Serbia today.

The Monieva fighter is Ireland’s only fighter in World Championship action today.

Hession takes on Eduard Savvin of Russia in the last 32 in the 57kg division.

Ireland have yet to register a win in the competition, something Hession will be looking to change today.

It’s another tough fight but speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Connaught fighter was full of confidence.

“I go into every tournament looking to perform the best I can and I believe that if I perform I will bring home a medal from these championships,” Hession said.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

60kg JP Hale (Ireland) lost to Semiz Alicic (Serbia) 0-5

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (Russia Boxing Federation)

October 30th Last 32)

48kg Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan)

80kg Keylan Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga Olvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

